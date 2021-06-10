2 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $42,500

Lots of potential with this property. Not too far off the beaten path and minutes from College Station/Kyle Field and Lake Somerville you will find this one acre unrestricted tract ready for your home or weekend get away. Beautiful trees, a small pond and lots of wildlife. Grass is tall in some areas so dress appropriately. Mobile Homes/travel trailers allowed. Show anytime and call with any questions. Will need water and septic. No value given to the home being sold "As Is" View More