2 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $175,000

Don't miss this secluded and private 1 acre property. The energy efficient 2020 manufactured home has 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. The living area and kitchen are open with tall windows looking out into the backyard. The main living areas has laminate flooring and the bedrooms have carpet. The primary room has a large walk in shower with a large tub and 2 sinks. This property is at the end of a road that makes it private and peaceful. There are large oak trees and plenty of wildlife.