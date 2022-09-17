 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $175,000

Don't miss this secluded and private 1 acre property. The energy efficient 2020 manufactured home has 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. The living area and kitchen are open with tall windows looking out into the backyard. The main living areas has laminate flooring and the bedrooms have carpet. The primary room has a large walk in shower with a large tub and 2 sinks. This property is at the end of a road that makes it private and peaceful. There are large oak trees and plenty of wildlife.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert