Charming wood frame home on a huge corner lot just a few blocks from schools, shopping, dining and easy access to Hwy 6 and Hwy 79. This vintage craftsman has 2 bedrooms, one full bath, large living room, and enclosed porch. Tucked away behind a small door are a set of wood stairs that lead to the attic which has been used as a play room in previous years. The large corner lot is mostly open with a few pecan trees near the street and is close enough to Eagle Stadium that you could listen to the football games from your own lawn! Hearne is approximately 30 miles to College Station, TAMU and 90 miles to Houston. Game day rental, investment property, or your personal residence - the opportunities are endless with this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $52,000
