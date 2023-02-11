BEAUTIFUL CABIN IN THE WOODS! This BRAND NEW construction home is located on 12.2 beautiful acres of partially open ground with scattered trees throughout. Long serpentine driveway from the road to the house. The house is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with many features. Granite countertops through out the home, ceiling fans in every room, Washer/Dryer hookups, spray foam insulation in the attic, tankless hot water heater, Pex plumbing, all electric, with built in Microwave, stove, refrigerator, and built-in dishwasher to convey, all brand new. Covered front porch, with Large covered back porch, large storage building and metal carport. Concrete slab remains from what was a small basketball court. Property is on City of Hearne water system, and has field line septic system that was recently Inspected and pumped. Located on paved county road. Very private, house is located well off the road and invisible from the road. This is one you are going to need to see!