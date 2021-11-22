 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $179,000

Just 30 minutes from Bryan/College Station and Aggieland, escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a slower pace of life with this historic charmer! Sip sweet tea on the wrap-around porch and relax in the shade of the beautiful mature trees on just over an acre! The home features 2 bedrooms + 1 bathroom and is a beautiful combination of early 1900s architecture and updated design elements. Recent updates include new HVAC unit, cabinetry, countertops, fresh paint inside and out...and more! The detached garage offers ample outdoor storage. Convenient location and ready for it's next owner...call to schedule your private tour today!

