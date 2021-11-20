Looking for a great little property 20 minutes from Bryan? This 2 bedroom 1 bath home on a LARGE lot is a great investment opportunity or make it your own. All rooms are functional, spacious, well cared for and SUPER CLEAN. Owner has used as a weekend rental with repeat customers for Aggie game days and has considered adding an RV space as well. Don't miss out, come see this little GEM.
2 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $110,000
