2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $925

**Available July 2nd move-in*** This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is centrally located in College Station near many restaurants, stores, schools, and hospital. NO Carpet in the home. Nice backyard shaded w/privacy fence. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer provided. Tenant responsible for lawn-care.

