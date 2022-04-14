 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $850

***Available for June Move in*** Centrally located to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and Texas A&M - it is even on the TAMU bus route. Recent updates include newer cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint, solar screens, appliances, and so much more! Water and lawn care are included. Washer and dryer connections in unit. (Pictures are from a similar unit.)

