2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $800

2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $800

Cute Southwood Valley duplex! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, with family/living room and kitchen with breakfast/dining area. Fenced backyard with back porch including semi-private fencing. Right around the corner from Wal-Mart, the post office and Longmire Park. Super convenient to everything!

