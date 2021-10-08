 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $779,000

Gameday or weekend retreat only 9 miles from Kyle Field in College Station ISD! Ample space to build in the back half of the property. Existing 2/2 Ranch home would be great rental or tailgate headquarters. Property has perimeter fence, 2 stock ponds, barn, mature trees, and is on a paved road with quick access to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road).

