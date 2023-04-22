Available 8/05/23! Two rooms available in a four-bed townhouse located in The Barracks in College Station! Two bedrooms with their own bathroom, rooms are not furnished, only shared spaces are furnished. Rooms are very spacious, nice granite countertops, fenced backyard and access to The Cove pool! Located on the TAMU bus route and not far from shopping and dining. Call to schedule a showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek’s never had to travel far when needing baseball advice.
Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer b…
Reggie McNeal didn’t think he would ever get a chance to play on Kyle Field again.
It meant a lot for Braiden Hill to be presented his Aggie Ring from another Aggie on Friday.
Around 900 members of a specialty care gym in Bryan were notified via email last week that their gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle C…