2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $489,900

Don’t miss the well maintained home on 5 heavily wooded acres. The winding driveway takes you down to your secluded home in the woods. Extras include a garage apartment with a workshop and one car bay below, a 385 sq/ft screened porch overlooking the backyard, an oversized attached 2 car garage with storage and a stairway to decked attic storage, a fenced garden area with a garden shed and a two car carport. Inside you will find a large primary suite with boxed ceiling, oversized shower and a closet with multiple built-ins. The central kitchen opens to the breakfast room and has a convenient pass through to the formal dining area. There’s a pantry in the kitchen plus a walk-in pantry in the laundry room. There’s a study in the back of the home that could be the 3 bedroom. Previously used as an aviary, there’s small room with windows outdoors and into the home that could be repurposed as a kernel or even a small study. It is truly set in a serene setting yet very convenient to town.