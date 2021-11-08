Don’t miss the well maintained home on 5 heavily wooded acres. The winding driveway takes you down to your secluded home in the woods. Extras include a garage apartment with a workshop and one car bay below, a 385 sq/ft screened porch overlooking the backyard, an oversized attached 2 car garage with storage and a stairway to decked attic storage, a fenced garden area with a garden shed and a two car carport. Inside you will find a large primary suite with boxed ceiling, oversized shower and a closet with multiple built-ins. The central kitchen opens to the breakfast room and has a convenient pass through to the formal dining area. There’s a pantry in the kitchen plus a walk-in pantry in the laundry room. There’s a study in the back of the home that could be the 3 bedroom. Previously used as an aviary, there’s small room with windows outdoors and into the home that could be repurposed as a kernel or even a small study. It is truly set in a serene setting yet very convenient to town.
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Braden Meador had said there was one cardinal rule for his sister, Morgan, when she was considering getting engaged earlier this year: don’t h…
United Airlines will drop its service at Easterwood Airport in College Station in 2022, Texas A&M University System officials announced We…
Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the November 2021 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
A capacity crowd gathered in the Caldwell school district’s board room Wednesday night with six people addressing the school board and adminis…
An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week by a Brazos County jury that found him guilty of sexual assault and assa…
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident on F.M. 1179 in eastern…
Good Bull BBQ announced Monday that the barbecue restaurant is shutting its doors for good.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
When it comes to No. 13 Texas A&M knocking off a football program from the state of Alabama, the football gods have required a sacrifice i…
OFFENSE: C