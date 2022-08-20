2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $481,000

This stunning Caldwell Home is located in The Villas, an intimate gated enclave of semi-custom patio homes in Mission Ranch, an ever-growing community located in the heart of Aggieland, and a very short drive from Kyle Field. This astounding 2-Bedroom, Study/Formal Dining Room, 2 Bathroom New Construction Patio Home features the amenities and versatility that you are looking for! When you walk through the front door of this home, you instantly notice the large open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and a beautiful, spacious kitchen with oversized island & stainless steel appliances. The thoughtful floor plan includes access to the laundry room from the Master Closet & provides a second entry from the mud room. It just feels like "home" and features high-end finishes. The home also features an owner's suite that boasts dual vanities and a luxurious shower. When you venture outside you can enjoy the beautiful back yard from the comfort of your covered back porch. All Caldwell Homes are rated diamond level for energy efficiency. With open-cell spray foam insulation and third party testing for energy efficiency, including thermal testing on all homes to check for "hot spots", this lucky homeowner will be blessed with guaranteed low utility costs! The community features a lake, walking trails, a pool and pickle ball courts as well as HOA sponsored events so you can get to know your neighbors and enjoy the community to it's fullest.