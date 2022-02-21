 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $264,900

2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $264,900

2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $264,900

RARE PROPERTY, RARE LOCATION! Presenting an exceptional townhouse located one block from the Texas A&M Campus, nestled in the desirable Wolfpen Village. This two bed/two bath townhome has a wonderful contemporary flair and design. Huge living area overlooks an interior courtyard. The home has been recently painted and has new flooring Other amenities include: Backyard gas back yard gas grill, two car carport and community pool. Pool and front landscaping is maintained by HOA so you can lock and leave!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert