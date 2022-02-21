2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $264,900

RARE PROPERTY, RARE LOCATION! Presenting an exceptional townhouse located one block from the Texas A&M Campus, nestled in the desirable Wolfpen Village. This two bed/two bath townhome has a wonderful contemporary flair and design. Huge living area overlooks an interior courtyard. The home has been recently painted and has new flooring Other amenities include: Backyard gas back yard gas grill, two car carport and community pool. Pool and front landscaping is maintained by HOA so you can lock and leave!