Schedule your tour today for this Modern beauty! You won't believe your eyes! This is an immaculate 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome with tons of light and space! Storage is plentiful and the design is modern and sleek. You will feel at home the moment you walk in the door! The living room is very open and has plenty of space for your furniture and a small area set aside for the dining table. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom is very large with a beautiful en suite bathroom. The second bedroom upstairs is quite large with generous closet space and an en-suite bathroom as well. Did I mention the amazing one car garage to keep your vehicle sheltered during bad weather - or for storage of your extra items? Not to mention No Lawn Maintenance! The HOA takes care of the entire grounds! There’s even a dog park, pond with park benches, walking and jogging trails in the surrounding area and a fire place with covered seating just steps away from your new home or gameday retreat. Close to shopping, dining, and quick to get anywhere in town. You won't want to wait to call this HOME!
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $207,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the results from Brazos County from absentee and early voting and all of the county's 25 polling centers. Results are unofficial:
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested Wednesday morning on an assault charge from an incident with his girlfriend on Saturday,…
The parents of a girlfriend allegedly assaulted by Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas were arrested Thursday by the University Police De…
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
Longtime College Station assistant coach Stoney Pryor will be named the Cougars’ next head football coach on Friday, sources close to the situ…
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Brazos County voters reelected State Rep. John Raney for House District 14 on Tuesday.
Voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in the primary election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…