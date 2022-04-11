Location, location, location! This awesome condo is located in the heart of Aggieland! On the TAMU bus route! Beautiful Wolf Pen Creek trails is next door, and restaurants and shopping are within walking distance. Interior features unique 2-story floor plan. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Granite countertops in the kitchen with all appliances. Refrigerator/Washer/dryer included. Balcony oversees the clubhouse. Clubhouse includes work out facility, beautiful outdoor area and gorgeous pool. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of building. Updates include new roof, new window screen, new HVAC, and water heater of less than 5 years. Unoccupied! Move in ready!
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $206,000
