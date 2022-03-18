2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,250,000

Unbeatable location within easy walking distance to Kyle Field, your own getaway, perfect for everyday living or entertaining prior to kickoff! Meticulously updated historic home has been fully remodeled with modern amenities while preserving the timeless style & character of the home. Inviting curb appeal with majestic oak trees all on a beautifully landscaped 1/3 acre lot with a classic exterior elevation. The home's interior floor plan offers two large living areas, open concept kitchen with butler's pantry, two dining areas, two bedrooms, two full baths, a study & bonus space currently used as a home gym. Multiple large windows throughout, the neutral paint pallete & original hardwood floors adds to the airiness of the space. The home is also filled with unique curated items adding to the character including the marble kitchen island, French antique bar in the 2nd living space, suspended master bath mirror & more one of a kind pieces. Other design features include brick accents, shiplap walls, detailed trim, custom front door, floating shelves, beautiful tile work & more. The primary retreat offers a spa like bath with a free standing tub, large shower, boutique style walk in closet, adjoining study +bonus space. The spacious back yard looks like it is from the pages of a magazine with it's custom wood privacy fence, large patio space & towering oak trees. Updates include all new wiring, new plumbing, all new fixtures, new appliances, new roof and more. A must see!