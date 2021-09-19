2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $145,000

Attention Investors! Looking for a precious townhome for sale in a convenient location? This is it! Centrally located with easy access to restaurants, shopping, hospitals, schools, and Highway 6. This townhome features large bedrooms, big closets, and great storage. The family room is cozy and inviting, with a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace - perfect for entertaining family and friends! Don't forget the inviting side patio, where you can enjoy your morning coffee or unwind after a busy day. Cozy and quaint, and ready for its new owners! New HVAC, new paint and new flooring throughout. Living room and kitchen are now a light neutral color instead of blue. Currently leased for $1,000 till 7/24/22.