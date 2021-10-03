 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $115,000

CUTE AND CLEAN! Centrally located just 3 miles from Texas A&M, this fantastic townhouse is MOVE-IN READY! NO HOA! Great windows throughout the unit allow natural light to stream through this property! Spacious living area and kitchen downstairs. Refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer convey! Updated half-bath downstairs with framed mirror and current fixtures. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom with tile surround on the bathtub/shower, framed mirror, and current fixtures. Each bedroom has a private balcony. Easy to maintain tile flooring throughout. Fenced private yard with paved patio area. Covered parking. This well-maintained unit has been leased for many years. Great opportunity for a first-time homebuyer, students, Aggie parents, and investors! Call today to schedule your private tour!

