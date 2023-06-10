Fantastic 2/2.5 modern contemporary townhome now available for lease in a highly desirable area of College Station! Featuring an expansive living room and open concept downstairs area with huge walk in pantry, sleek modern kitchen and half bath- all with access to a fantastic patio overlooking the serene pond. Upstairs you'll find two spacious bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite bath for extra privacy along with the laundry room, making daily chores super convenient! Close to Towerpoint Shopping center with HEB, Gold's Gym and local dining just minutes away! Easy access to Hwy 6 and Welborn road!
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,800
