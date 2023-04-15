AVAILABLE FOR A SHORT TERM LEASE ENDING IN SUMMER 2023! This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in Southgate is just a few blocks away from TAMU and Kyle Field! It features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and concrete slab throughout and will come FULLY FURNISHED. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit.
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,600
