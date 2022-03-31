2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,400

Completely Renovated 2 bedroom One and a Half bath Duplex in College Station. Luxury Finishes throughout. Convenient to everything. Lawn care and Pest Control Included. The duplex includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, and all furnishings. Conveniently located in the Wolf Pen Creek area, with restaurants, shopping, walking trails, and entertainment venues. The private fenced extra large concrete back patio and yard offer a relaxing low maintenance area for you to enjoy. TAMU bus stop is close by. Remodel offers a modern color palette that includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large sink, tile backsplash and unique light fixtures. The open concept living room and kitchen offers plenty of room for you to have your friends and family over. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. Listing is for a 12 month rental. Will consider shorter terms at increased rental rate.