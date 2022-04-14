 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,000

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN! Home features tile flooring in living and kitchen areas and vinyl plank floors in the bedroom, vaulted ceilings. Home has washer and dryer connections only. The owner is installing a new privacy fence and new flower beds.

