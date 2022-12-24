Looking for space and a home away from all the city hustle? Check out this countryside property in Snook, TX! Two bed, two bath mobile home with a carport and spacious storage shed. 2+ acres surround the property to create a countryside feel and homey atmosphere.
2 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,300
