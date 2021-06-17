Hey there.... I saw you looking at my living room, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm 3923 Old Oaks #13.... as you can see, I'm precious. Because of my location, most people think I'm much older than I really am, but I'm only 8 years old! My building burnt down in 2012, and I was rebuilt from the ground up. My current owners have enjoyed living in such a quiet area, and in a home where major repairs were not a worry. My interior is just as awesome as my exterior! I have an open floor plan, and my bedrooms are HUGE! They both offer double (yes, I said DOUBLE) closets. Now that I mention it, I offer an impressive amout of closet space and storage for my size. Don't forget to checkout my backside! My french doors open onto the back porch. On quiet mornings, my owners can hear the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band practicing. You should probably come see me ASAP.... I'm the clearly cutest thing available under $100K- there's no way I'm going to last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $99,900
