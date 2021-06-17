 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $99,900

SELLER WILL CARRY THE NOTE WITH A MIN OF 12k to 15K DOWN! NEW CARPET, DOLL HOUSE CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN BRYAN AND BLINN COLLEGE, STORAGE SHED AND LARGE FENCED YARD, ONE BLOCK FROM SUE HASWELL PARK. NEW FLOORING!

