 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $83,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $83,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $83,000

Charming, open concept home with a great, open-concept layout, ready for your updates and finishing touches! The welcoming entry opens the light and bright family room and kitchen, which boasts a peninsula island, pantry, and accesses the spacious backyard. Each of the spacious bedrooms enjoy generous closet space. Great, convenient location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert