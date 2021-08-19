2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750

Downstairs unit. 2900 Prairie Flower is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. No neighbors to the right of the building or behind the building. The location is excellent! Just off Highway 6 and close to the Target shopping center, Cracker Barrel, and so much more. This floor plan has a large living and kitchen area.Kitchen appliances are provided. The property also has washer and dryer connections. There is extra storage in the hallway with built in cabinets. Excellent property at a great value.