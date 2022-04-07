 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750

2 bedroom 1 bath 1st story fourplex. Laminate flooring throughout the entire home. Vanities in each bedroom and a jack and jill bathroom. This home is located near shopping, hospitals, and other amenities. Washer and dryer connections in the home. Backyard behind the unit. 10 mins to Texas A&M or Blinn College. Pets welcomed!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert