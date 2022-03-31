 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $750

AVAILABLE FOR A APRIL MOVE IN ! Budget friendly 2 bedroom one bath. Includes washer and dryer connections. Only 3 miles from TAMU. Restaurants and shopping are conveniently located nearby. ( Photos are of adjacent unit and finishes may vary)

