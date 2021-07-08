 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $70,000

Owner Finance Possible - ask for details. Tired of paying rent? Own your own 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with large open living space, fully functional kitchen, in-house utility space which is clean and ready to move in. The location on this property is close to all the amenities you will need, shopping, health care, schools, highway, downtown plus this property offers space outside to grab a little sunshine. Enjoy an outside covered porch and concrete driveway. Call for an appointment to view and make this property your new HOME.

