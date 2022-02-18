 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $519,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $519,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $519,000

This house features two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Both bedrooms are master suites with full baths, double sinks and spacious walk-in closets. The large kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a chef’s island, and attached bar that opens into a dining area and the large family room. The living area features raised ceilings, a gas fire place, and a small, private office that serves as a comfortable work space. The bonus room located just off the kitchen can serve as a larger office, flex room, or even a third bedroom. A two car garage and a large fenced in backyard with covered patio area complete this home located in Traditions neighborhood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert