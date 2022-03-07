2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $514,000

This house features two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Both bedrooms are master suites with full baths, double sinks and spacious walk-in closets. The large kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a chef's island, and attached bar that opens into a dining area and the large family room. The living area features raised ceilings, a gas fire place, and a small, private office that serves as a comfortable work space. The bonus room located just off the kitchen can serve as a larger office, flex room, or even a third bedroom. A two car garage and a large fenced in backyard with covered patio area complete this home located in Traditions neighborhood.