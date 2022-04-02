Maintence free living at The Villages of Traditions- only 5 miles to Kyle Field. This floorplan features two master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a full 2 car garage. Each bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with oversized showers, double sinks and walk in closets. The powder bathroom is conveniently located near the open concept kitchen, living and dining area. The pocket office off of the living room is tucked behind solid French doors and features a built in Kent More desk with drawers and upper cabinets as well. The open concept kitchen is light and bright and features granite counter tops, wood flooring, stainless Kitchen Aid Appliances and a counter height eating island. other custom features include a whole house water filter system, laundry room with sink and cabinets , crown molding throughout, prewired surround sound, double hung and double paned windows, bronze plumbing package and more. Enjoy the common area fire pit, gazebo and walking paths around the Village at traditions. Come live where Aggies play
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $399,999
