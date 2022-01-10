2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000

Location, location location. This 2.97 (+/-) acres is a short 15 minute drive to Bryan and has so much to offer. Outside is a 4 bay shed as well as another additional shed and ample parking. The immaculate 1736 square foot office building has 3 offices, 1 office/lab, conference room, reception area, 2 restrooms and plenty of storage, which could be transformed into a beautiful home or a great place for the business of your choice. This property has unlimited possibilities and offers the best of both worlds with great facilities and location and that quiet country feel. Don't miss the opportunity to come see for yourself.