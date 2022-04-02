This charming home on almost an acre is surrounded by beautiful, mature trees in an established neighborhood in Bryan. Built in 2016, this custom home features an inviting front porch and an open floor plan with abundant natural light! A gorgeous limestone fireplace anchors the center of the living area and is surrounded by a circular living room, dining room, kitchen and flex-space. The bright kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a lovely backsplash. The spacious primary suite features a large walk-in closet, recessed lighting, delightful en-suite bathroom, and overlooks the wooded backyard and art studio with 220 volt outlet which may also be used as a workshop, office, or playroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $300,000
