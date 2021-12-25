 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900

This modern town home is the place to be, only 2 homes remaining! Walking distance to downtown, restaurants, entertainment, shopping, farmers market every Saturday morning. Great space with open living, kitchen and dining. two really nice size bedrooms with great walk-in closets, large primary bath that includes free standing shower and double vanities.

