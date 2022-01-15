 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $269,900

ONE OWNER, AGE RESTRICTED townhome in the popular 55 and older restricted subdivision of Briar Meadows. This senior living 2/2 townhome includes an open floorplan, granite counters, solid surface flooring throughout, and a study or sunroom right off the master suite. Large master bath boasts a walk-in closet, roll-in shower, granite counters, his/her sinks. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, an island with an eating bar that overlooks the dining room and a beautiful living area with a corner fireplace. Neighborhood includes a walking trail to Camelot park behind the unit! Oversized garage, lots of storage space in the attic. Hoa dues cover lawn service, irrigation & pest control. Close to medical facilities, shopping and restaurants.

