2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $258,000

Come see this beautiful townhome in the sought after Brook Hollow neighborhood, the home is in a great location near shopping, schools, parks and eateries. Home features crown moulding throughout and large spacious rooms, with a delightful garden atrium to enjoy a relaxing beverage from the beautifully designed wet bar. The kitchen offers granite countertops and lots of cabinet space, a chefs delight with many eating areas, choose your spot at the eating bar, breakfast nook or in the dining room. Bathrooms display beautiful custom cabinets, drawers and linen closets as well as tile showers. Huge storage space above the garage that could be converted to a bonus room to be used as an additional bedroom, guest suite or game room. Hurry in, you don't want to miss this one!

