2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $250,000

Quaint site built rustic home nestled between large trees! Located in Wedgeren Addn, right off Tabor road and zoned in Bryan School District! Just 15 minutes to Highway 21. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is situated on 4.8 Acres! Enjoy the peace, quiet and fresh air. The property has plenty of space, fresh paint and so much opportunity. This is a wonderful chance for a family, weekend getaway or investment opportunity. This home boasts a large open floor plan and a Metal Roof! Aerobic septic on-site and MUD water. Do not hesitate to request your showing today!

