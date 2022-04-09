 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $229,000

This adorable house packs everything you need into an efficient space! This two bedroom, two and a half bath house is located 1.5 miles to Texas A&M, on the Texas A&M bus route and close to the latest area attraction, Big Shots Golf! Spacious living room for entertaining, breakfast room full of natural light, and a large kitchen with granite countertops! Large bedrooms have great closet space and plenty of storage! This tiny house has a wonderful back yard for outdoor recreation and entertaining. Would be perfect for an investment property, or to call your own home!

