Welcome to 1418 Desire Lane in the heart of Bryan, Texas! This stunning property boasts a spacious 2 bed and 2.5 bath layout within 1,311 sqft. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the charming 2-story Butler floor plan, complete with a large kitchen island that's perfect for entertaining. This lovely gourmet kitchen wouldn't be complete without its 42" cabinets and laminate countertops! Once you get past the living areas, the Primary bedroom features a large shower and spacious walk-in closet! The property also includes a 2-car garage, providing plenty of space for parking and storage. Finally, head to the backyard to enjoy the great outdoors with a full privacy fence! Whether you're looking for a cozy home to relax in or a space to host family and friends, this property has it all. Located in one of Bryan's most desirable neighborhoods, this home is just minutes away from local shops, restaurants, and parks. Don't miss your chance to make 1418 Desire Lane your new home. Schedule a showing today!