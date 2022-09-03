 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $208,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $208,000

Consider these brand new construction condos by Todd Homes, styled to please, and never lived-in. Academy Condominiums, located only 6 minutes to Downtown Bryan, 15 minutes to Texas A&M University, and 4 minutes to Blinn College. A pool, outdoor kitchen, reserved parking, fitness center, and gated perimeter provide amenities that make this complex attractive. You will love this open concept floor plan featuring granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring the main living areas, and appliances--washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Live richly on a modest budget in the new and desirable Academy Condominiums. Available July 2022 and they won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert