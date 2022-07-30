 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,450

  • Updated
Beautiful inside and out! Enjoy the privacy of this gated community, about a half mile north of Texas A&M University. Where else can you find a luxurious, newer-than-most home so close to campus? Energy saving features include low-E windows, spray-foam insulation, some LED lighting, and cooling ceiling fans! Owner pays for yard maintenance, so no need to buy a mower!

