Beautiful inside and out! Enjoy the privacy of this gated community, about a half mile north of Texas A&M University. Where else can you find a luxurious, newer-than-most home so close to campus? Energy saving features include low-E windows, spray-foam insulation, some LED lighting, and cooling ceiling fans! Owner pays for yard maintenance, so no need to buy a mower!
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,450
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Current expiration date system leads to confused consumers and wasted food. A food safety researcher explains another way to know what’s too old to eat.
The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first monkeypox case in the county Wednesday afternoon.
The city of Bryan is requesting residents voluntarily conserve water by limiting the amount used for outdoor watering until further notice.
Richard “Rick” Robison announced he is running for mayor of College Station on Monday. He said if elected, he hopes to keep property tax rates low.
One man died in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning after an SUV struck a pole and flipped, according to College Station police.
Five-year-old Xavier Clifton nearly drowned in Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station on July 9. But thanks to a chain of survival he was able…
Two Bryan men were arrested Tuesday after being involved in a nonfatal shooting July 20, according to police.
A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly starting at least 11 grass fires in Bryan from June 28-30, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
Amazon Prime Air Drones are officially in College Station and, according to some residents, the drone is bigger than expected after seeing it …
Jason Cleere made three trips to the Navasota Livestock Auction on July 9 to help his father, Randy, sell over half of the cattle on Randy’s r…