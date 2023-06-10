You will LOVE this beautiful patio home with a French-inspired theme! It's oh so close to everything! Two bedrooms and two full baths, huge island kitchen perfect for entertaining! Light and bright interior with wood floors throughout the living areas, comfy carpet in the bedrooms. The home also includes a washer, dryer, and refrigerator!
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,255
