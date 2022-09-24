 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,200

  • Updated

Location, location, location! This beautiful home is roughly half a mile from TAMU! Built in 2019, this gorgeous home will wow you from the moment you walk inside. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and family room, huge island kitchen perfect for entertaining, and divided floorplan with the master bedroom at the back. Unlike the other homes in this gated community, this home offers a large back yard!! Energy saving features include low-E windows, spray-foam insulation, some LED lighting, and cooling ceiling fans! Owner pays for yard maintenance, so no need to buy a mower! Schedule your viewing today!

News Alert