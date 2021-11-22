 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $153,000

Really cute remodeled cottage offering two beds one bath. New roof, paint, cabinets, granite, floors, a/c and much more. Enjoy the large tree lined backyard which includes a new deck. The front yard has all new landscaping and walking paths. This home is located near everything Bryan has to offer. Downtown Bryan just a short drive. Call today for your private tour.

