2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,300

Rare 2-bedroom 1 bath fully remodeled house. Check out the quaint 2 bedroom across from the new Bryan Midtown Super Park. House come with stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer, one car garage and back yard. Centrally located with minutes to Bryans new super park, shopping, restaurant, and Big Shots golf. Check it out today!!!

