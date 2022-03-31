 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,250

AVAILABLE IN JULY! Adorable 2 bed, 2 bath home in Bryan. This home has all the updates! Features include granite counter tops, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Super cute front porch and back porch with large fenced in backyard.

