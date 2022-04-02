 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,200

**June 15th Move in** If you are looking for a quiet cabin in the country, then his 2 bedroom 1 bath newly finished out home is for you! This cozy cabin comes completely furnished with living room and both bedroom furniture, a washer and dryer on site, refrigerator, updated appliances, and giant covered patio. Take advantage of the gated community, covered parking during bad weather, access to a storage shed, fire pits around the property for those cold winter nights, and a peaceful atmosphere. Owner pays for internet, water, pest control, and lawn care. Call today, this listing will not last long.

